Compass India Holidays Gives an Opportunity to Explore Tigers, Taj's and Temples Through Photographic Lens

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2014 --Designing a perfect itinerary in India is a Herculean task due to the boundless diversity present in the country. This problem is being solved by Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd as they provide a vast opportunity for travellers as well as for the photographers to explore Tigers, Taj's and Temples through their camera lens.



There are various travel agents who may be providing the same travel plan for years to travel enthusiasts who want to explore India through their lens. But people are unaware of various places that are spectacular and worth visualizing through the camera lens. These places can only be explored with Compass India holidays Pvt Ltd.



During the conversation with a travel consultant of Compass India, they told us that Photography tours in India provide a great insight into the landscapes, people, festivals, nature, sports, wildlife etc. of this Indian subcontinent. These India photo expeditions are for both amateur and professional photographers. They told us that they even provide an English speaking tourist guide in some tourist spots.



They even guided us that these tour packages are the opportunities that no tourist would like to miss as they even provide with secure accommodations for the traveller and enable them to get genuine contact with surroundings and also helps in improving the photography skills with training that they want. These are even tailor made tours where you can choose your destinations from the standard destination bucket list and experts will plan the trip accordingly.



With perfect combination of itineraries these photography tours are the perfect way to explore and experience the Indian Sub-continent.



About Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd

Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd is an inbound travel company where it brings to your holidays that give an unforgettable experience in the Indian subcontinent. They help to combine the passion for travelling and photography together to have an everlasting experience. Our company helps to make the best of photographic opportunities so that you make the memories immortalize through photographs.



For assistance on any travel related service you can just browse our websites:

http://www.compassindiainc.com

http://www.compasstours.com

http://www.compassindiainc.es



Compass India Holidays PL

35 Link Road

New Delhi 110024 India

T +91 11 4059 0538 – 39

F +91 11 2983 1299 / 4160 2114

Email: travel@compassindiainc.com