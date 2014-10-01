Compass India Holidays Introduces Golden Triangle Tour to Experience the Bygone Era

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --Compass India Holidays introduces Golden Triangle Tour to experience India as a country of the bygone era with unlimited natural resources. The country boasts itself with rich culture, flawlessly flowing rivers paving its way through the elevated mountains and lush green vegetation with exotic species, which makes the country an amazing destination for tourist to visit.



The country with different languages is a secular state where all the religions are residing in harmony with various forms of art, architecture, literature, music and dance, and several lifestyles from the different spheres of life, India is a melting pot of cultural diversity. To explore the enthralling culture and history of India, Golden triangle tour is the best option. It covers the three most fascinating cities of India which are evidences of pages written in the history.



During the conversation with travel expert of Compass India holidays they told us about the cities that are included in golden triangle tour package. The foremost city covered in this tour is the metropolitan city, Delhi. Delhi is the capital city of India. Having a look into the history of Delhi you would get an insight into the rich heritage of India’s culture and history. Each crumbling wall of the city has a story to tell due to its rich historic importance. The rich architecture of the city gives a deep insight into the glorious past of the country. Delhi is a metropolitan city where people are open to amazing new ideas and life style. Delhi has a vibrant nightlife with world class pubs and restaurants. You will even find mouthwatering delicacies for your taste buds.



Then is the visit to the city that is epitome of love, Agra. Agra is that city which boasts about the most marvelous monuments in the world, including world heritage monuments. The city is home to the world famous Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, which was constructed by Shahjahan for his beloved Queen Mumtaj Mahal. Taj Mahal made Agra to be world renowned. It is also acknowledged for the Agra Fort, which is an authentic paragon collection of the Mughal architecture in India. Agra is also known for its stupendous handicrafts, made of marble and soft stone inlay work.



Last but not the least is the visit to the pink city, Jaipur. This pink city of Jaipur is popular for the astounding forts and marvelous palaces. This royal town has marvelous architecture and in India it is the first planned city. The splendid monuments of Jaipur deserve a visit. The magnificent fortresses of Mughal and Rajput era, the Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, Jal Mahal perfectly describes the culture of the city. Jantar Mantar of Jaipur, the largest of all five similar monuments, which is indeed an architectural spectacle. Colorful outfits and unique jewelry are the part of their culture which is presented in a beautiful way. Jaipur has markets flooded with handicraft items. Carved silver jewelry, kundan as well as meenakari jewelry, ivory carved sculptures, wood work and leather goods, are all so finely made that they would undoubtedly catch your eye.



Compass India holidays are renowned for its golden triangle tour.



