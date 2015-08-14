Compass India Holidays - Now in God's Own Country

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --India is going through a tectonic shift in its tourism industry. Its closely guarded visa regulations is a thing of the past. Visa on arrival is approved for more than 50 countries including United States of America and Great Britain. It is a clear gesture that the Government is looking forward to smoothen the passage to India.



Travel to India is promising to be a more unruffled and memorable experience.



Keeping this vantage position in mind, Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd, has opened its new office at Cochin, Kerala. In its 15th year of operation, Compass has huge expansion plans. The first step toward this is the new office is Kerala. Mr. Rajeesh, an adept in the industry for 12 years, is going to be in charge of the Kerala office. Born and raised in Kerala, Rajeesh is popular and respected throughout God's own country.



"The objective to open the new office is to render more personalized and value added services to our esteemed guests and to consolidate the value of the brand Compass India Pvt. Ltd. The Cochin office comes in response to proven demand for Compass's endeavor to deliver exemplary service. Kerala is now emerging as a favourite destination for both first timers and echoing guests to India. Compass will now be able to provide a smooth coordination and pave the way for a momentous trip to India," says Durjay Sengupta, CEO of Compass India Holidays.



'The opening of the office in Cochin is a natural outgrowth of the steady and uninterrupted service that we provide for our guests throughout India. This new office has been positioned to increase our impact in this region'. He adds.



I am excited to lead Compass in Kerala, through my experience and in-depth knowledge of the local area, its culture and intricacies. Kerala has a lot to offer. Its traditions and way of life is different from rest of the country" Says Rajeesh.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a completely be-spoke travel company which specializes in crafting tailor made luxury holidays in the Indian sub-continent. With over 15 plus years of experience they are experts in delivering inspiring, unique, authentic and seamless journeys to their clients.



