Compass India Holidays Offers Experiential Holidays in God's Own Country, Kerala

New Delhi, Delhi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --A state enthroned with alluring beauty of backwaters, calm and composed sandy white beaches with palm trees swaying to and fro, lush greenery overgrown on the hills with mesmerizing elephant rides with a flavor of its own heritage and culture is what made Kerala to be enlisted in top ten list of Paradise found and earned it a title of God’s Own country. The state offers so much that it is one of the famous tourist destinations and is suited to all needs of tourist interest.



Kerala Holiday packages offered by Compass India Holidays cover several aspects of tourist interest and are a great opportunity to enchant the natural beauty that is boasted by the state itself such as Kerala Honeymoon packages, Kerala luxury packages, backwater packages, Ayurveda tours, eco-tourism tours, and adventurous tours.



There was a deep insight given by travel experts of Compass India Holidays on Kerala Packages. They said that Kerala is a state that ranks number 1 in tourist list as it offers a basket full of opportunities for the tourist to explore. They even told us that we design packages in such a manner that every tourist observes the pulse of this wonderland rather than just having an air journey and a 5 star stay. The pulse of this wonderland lies in the opulent forts, ancient temples, magnetizing natural beauty, Chinese fishing nets, blend of perfect traditional villages with modern cities.



Kerala is a state which also bags the position of perfect honeymoon destination as visited by huge amount of couples for their honeymoon. Beaches are the main attraction in Kerala Honeymoon packages as they take on romantic ride with picture perfect backdrop of swaying palm trees and pristine white beaches.



Compass India Holidays is an arch in the tourism industry promoting India as a tourist destination globally. Compass India Holidays offers both standard and customized packages to meet all tourist needs. Since its inception, the company has risen itself as one of the leading travel marketers in India by offering innovative and exciting packages to the subcontinent.



