Compass India Holidays Rejoice Its Customers by Providing an Excellent Opportunity to Witness the Colorful Camel Fair

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Have you ever heard about live stock or camel Fair that takes place annually in the country? You might have surely heard about Pushkar fair that takes place in the state of Rajasthan. Compass India Holidays provides a Golden opportunity to explore India in its Fairs and Festivals. Compass India Holidays introduces a new Tour package in the name of Pushkar Fair tour package for the travellers to explore the country to its best in these five days.



In conversation with tour manager of Compass India Holidays, they told us about what exactly Pushkar Fair is and what all does this tour covers? They told us that Pushkar fair is an annual five day fair that is held in the city of Pushkar in Rajasthan. It is one of the largest camels fair that is held in the world. This festival has recently become one of the tourist hotspot in the country as there are various competitions that are conducted such as longest moustache, bridal competition, and ‘matka phod’ that allures a group of tourists in the country. This festival takes place near the Pushkar Lake and is celebrated on the full moon day.



They even told us that Pushkar mela dates are from 30th October to 6th November. Most interesting aspect of the fair is that there is a football match as well as kabaddi match that are held between the locals and group of visitors. Tourist will also enjoy speculating the dance performances of camels and horses which can be witnessed on 1st November 2014.



This festival is basically celebrated to attract camels and cattle traders so that they can make some earning on this auspicious day and this festival is for those who want to explore the old traditional style of celebrating festivals.



They even told us that many a times when travellers arrive late at the Pushkar camel Fair in India and miss the main attraction of the fair. The camel attraction takes place in the first days of the festival where as in the last days of festival the main attraction is the huge religious celebrations.



Compass India holidays organizes and gives an opportunity to speculate the fair from bird’s eye view, that is through hot air balloons which is a fantastic moment for the travellers.



