Compass Point Selects Winner for Gyde Battery Heated Gloves

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --Marie Dymond, of St. John's, NL, Canada, won the Compass Point drawing for a pair of Gyde battery heated gloves. The gloves use Gerbing Patented Microwire TechnologyTM, which is composed of hundreds of conductive filaments, ¼ the thickness of a human hair. These filaments are insulated with a waterproof Teflon coating to enhance the durability of the system. The gloves are engineered to withstand the most extreme conditions.



Of all of the heated garments, battery heated gloves are the most revolutionary. Fingertips are the hardest to keep warm when out in the cold for extended periods during activities such as winter sports, hunting, winter camping and hiking. These gloves solve that problem with a thermostatic control for the heating elements located in the fingers of the glove.



Upon winning, Marie commented that she intended to give the gloves as a gift to her daughter, who is a schoolteacher in Nunavut, Canada. "She takes the kids out on the land and it gets very cold as you can imagine", said Marie. "I can't think of a better recipient for these gloves", remarked Sid Thomson, president of Compass Point. Nunavut temperatures range from -30o C to 15o C (-22o F to 59o F), with only 6 hours of daylight during December.



"I've been running this drawing for the past few months, and have been really blown away by the interest and response", remarked Sid. Compass Point recently began representing Prospect Brands in selling their Gyde line of heated clothing. Gyde jackets, vests, and gloves all use patented Gerbing MicrowireTM heating technology. "I am seeing more and more of this type of heating technology in outdoor wear. It is the future of outdoor recreational garments."



Compass Point Products: After a 25-year career on wall street in New York City, Sid Thomson moved to Utah to be closer to his children and to get closer to his love of the outdoors. He started Compass Point as a way to share this love and encourage others to spend more time outdoors. Compass Point includes an eCommerce site for outdoor equipment and clothing, http://www.compasspointproducts.com, and a blog where Sid shares inspirational stories from the lives of explorers, his own hiking and camping experiences, and gear reviews at http://www.compasspointblog.com.



About Gyde Supply Co

In 1975, a motorcyclist rides to work at an aeronautical machine shop. It's frigid, wet and blustery. The faster he goes, the colder he feels. Machine shop owner and engineer is inspired; Gerbing Thermovelocity ProtectionTM is born. For over 40 years they have been industry leaders in developing heating technology to overcome cold weather conditions. They are born from aeronautics, fueled by a passion for motorsports, and engineered to withstand the frigid conditions.