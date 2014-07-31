Compassion Collides with Controversy as R&B's First Openly Homosexual Encounter Seductively Seeps Into the Mainstream

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Kevin Dozier is comfortable in his own skin as he joins a long list of openly homosexual entertainers upon the release of new single and music video, "#DATCOMEBACK!"



Directed by Twenty Duce, "#DATCOMEBACK!" is based on a true story about a sexual encounter that was supposed to be a "one time thing." Fate would have different intentions causing one man to spiral from selfish playboy bachelor to a romantic love obsessed addict. This is all for the sake of achieving the same feeling of ecstasy and completion he experienced. The final twist being that the entire time, Kevin is actually singing about the man he recently spent the night with.



"#DATCOMEBACK!" provides a revolutionary visual combined with smooth R&B. Despite being slightly controversial, Kevin Dozier bravely represents himself as an openly homosexual African American male first, and a singer, second. Rather than perpetrate a facade, this iteration of his own showmanship reflects his desire to be honest with his fan base.



Music produced by Rocnation affiliate, James Worthy, Dreammusik Group Exclusive Producer. Music © 2014 All rights reserved and used under License. Currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, James Worthy is an established producer and songwriter. His credits include various national recording artists such as: Yung Berg, Jovan Dais, Coke Boyz, Bobby Brown Jr, Kesan, Bobby Brown, and many others.



"#DATCOMEBACK!" was filmed at Music Theory Studios. (http://www.musictheorystudios.com)



"#DATCOMEBACK!" is available for download internationally via all major online retailers. This includes but are not limited to iTunes, Amazon Music, KKBox, Billboard Music Store, Spotify, Soundcloud, Googleplay, iHeartradio, Spotify, Amazon, etc. For more information and booking inquiries on Kevin Dozier, contact Betty Searcy, Red Elite Productions, Booking Agent; bsearcy29@yahoo.com and or Skyy Lyfe, Publicist; skyylyfe@gmail.com.



