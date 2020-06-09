Comper Launches Skin Care Super Device on Kickstarter

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Smart lifestyle brand, Comper, have today launched their brand new Kickstarter campaign for their latest product, SkinEnergy – and there's 50% off the retail price for early micro investors.



SkinEnergy is a smart skincare device that allows users to better understand how their skin works and guides and supports them through treatments with video and audio guidance.



Non-invasive, Comper SkinEnergy helps to make more of a difference to skincare routines by personalizing advice and treatment to skin's needs.



Ditch expensive trips to the spa - forever.



Comper SkinEnergy reduces the expansive and expensive treatments that cost large sums of money into one smart device, that is customizable to how and when it suits the skin.



Backed by science, SkinEnergy gives control back to the user and allows them to see the difference that tweaks to lifestyle and exercise regimes. Users can decide what they want to do more – or less – of as they can better understand the difference that their habits can have on their skincare.



Get glowing.



Whether it's stress or environment, SkinEnergy cuts through the noise of beauty products and beautician input so that users can work on their skin health in a way that their complexion will get maximum benefit.



Lightweight, this hand-held device uses MENS, red LED, massage, and heat to improve skin in just five minutes a day. From a virtual on-app consultation, that sets up and takes users through their daily routine, to glowing with health and radiance, SkinEnergy is a secret weapon in the quest for gorgeous skin.



The Science Within



MENS - Microcurrent treatments (MENS) that mimic the gentle, hardly-perceptible pulses of the body's natural bio-electric currents to heal and tone both large and small muscles. Think of it as a non-surgical facelift.



Red LED - Red and near-infrared wavelengths promote adenosine triphosphate (ATP) nitric oxide release, blood flow, reactive oxygen species increase, and stem-cells tissue repair and healing. This supports the treatment of wrinkles, acne scars and UV healing.



Massage – Increases rates of decorin, fibrillin, tropoelastin, and procollagen-1 expression, which kickstarts an anti-aging response.



Heat - Stimulates collagen and elastin production, gradually improving skin tone and texture.



Science is nothing without context, so the Comper app connects to your SkinEnergy device and and determines skin type and suggests a treatment schedule. Users can opt for a pre-programmed routine or tailor treatment. The app will also track progress.



Pre-production is underway and the company aims to ship out on time same as previous project where Comper's maintained the schedule of delivery time."This is an exciting time for Comper. We could all use a little self-love in the second half of 2020. We're delighted to introduce our SkinEnergy to the men and women of the world and help them to work their way towards a glowing complexion that shows just how healthy they are on the inside. You can tailor the process to suit your needs or call on our virtual dermatologists' advice," said Du Han, founder of Comper.



For further information, please contact Hosni Haji, Comper Healthcare, on +86 010 57480968, or by email, jiachengcheng@comper.com Visit the Comper website, http://www.comper.com



For further information on Comper SkinEnergy (project page)

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/comper/comper-skinenergy?ref=f2wh1w



For images and video materials of Comper SkinEnergy

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x4sdw158t6bva9g/AADms2CbGEUa53jQ5u-TSD5-a?dl=0



In recent news:

Comper is supplying several governments and public health institutions with their smart infrared thermometer. This includes the Amazon order to the White House during the Covid-19 pandemic:



https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2020/04/30/amazon-helps-america-reopen-with-a-huge-white-house-order-of-13-million-covid-19-thermometers/#739ccf0d2eb3



About Du Han (Founder and CEO)

Du is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for developing the digital healthcare industry. She graduated from the Capital University of Medical Science. With 12 years' experience in the medical industry, Du founded Comper Healthcare. Previously Chief Agent of Orthopaedics Consumables and Heart Stents at LEPU Medical, Co-Founder of Regent Capital and an investor in PING AN HEALTH, Du has been nominated for the Women in Investment Awards 2018 and Business Women's Awards 2018.



About Comper

Comper is a pioneering smart device researcher and manufacturer providing household healthcare digital devices and services in global market; Combined with the accurate human-data model, original design, and intuitive software, Comper strives to become the world's No.1 family healthcare device provider, enabling everyone to intelligently and comprehensively understand themselves.



Founded in 2014, Comper Healthcare is the first independent manufacturer of Smart medical devices which harness the benefits of artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry. Comper's mission is to promote better lifestyles through better healthcare for individuals and families. Comper been present for the fifth consecutive year at CES 2020, this year Comper is selected as winner for the Last Gadget Standing at CES 2020.



Comper on their Kickstarter experience

Comper successfully smashed their funding target ThermArt Kickstarter target by 400%. ThermArt is a smart ear and forehead thermometer that also enjoyed a strong performance at CES Pepcom in 2020.



Comper's previous success on Kickstarter helped them to understand that Kickstarter backers act like project partners, rather than micro-investors. Their backer would review the product and app, sharing suggested improvements and supporting the multi-language app verification. Comper has opted to run another Kickstarter campaign so that they can share exclusive rewards with the Kickstarter community, get feedback about their product and raise funds to Comper's global expansion.



About Comper's sustainability

Comper is committed to creating high quality, sustainable devices with every component of SkinEnergy carefully selected for its sustainable credentials, durability and high quality. SkinEenrgy is entirely sourced and produced responsibly, and includes recyclable components. All Comper staff are regularly trained and briefed on sustainability practices.



Health Disclaimer

The statements regarding this product or treatment have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. It is for recreational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or medical care or prescription use. Do not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting a physician.



Follow Comper on social media:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComperHealthcare/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/comperhealth?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/organization/10255185

Indiegogo Indemand: https://goo.gl/PkAsMj

Amazon: https://goo.gl/QevoSU



Contact:

Crystal Jia

PR Manager

media@comper.com

+86 10 5748 0968