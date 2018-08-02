Competition Kit, a Figure and Bikini Competition Store, Officially Launches

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Competition Kit, a go-to online resources platform for all women competing in bikini, figure, bodybuilding, physique, and fitness competitions today, this week officially went live with a variety of quality products at affordable rates.



Created to support the increasing amount of women who are making a commitment to perfect physical form, CompetitionKit carries absolutely everything a competitor needs to be successful.



"Today, more and more women are making the commitment to compete physically, which is an incredible advancement for our world," said Ann-Marie Simpson, Founder and CEO of Competition Kit. "We want to support these women with the products they need to be successful on the stage. After all of their hard work and dedication to the craft, it's important the final commitment to competition products be made for the ultimate chance of winning."



Women who compete in NPC, IFBB, OCB, Nspire, and GBO federations will be able to obtain the fitness and competition products they need to be successful onstage. Notable product categories include waist trainers, thermogenic lotions, neoprene pants and waist trimmers, competition shoes, rhinestone jewelry and competition tanning products.



"Women deserve the same access to competition products as men, priced affordably so every hard-working lady out there can have the materials she needs in today's biggest competitions," said Simpson. "We're proud to have officially launched our platform with a variety of fitness products, and look forward to adding even more to our online store in the coming months."



Competition Kit is an online-store only, specializing in the bodybuilder competition industry. Their products can be purchased and shipped anywhere in the United States.



