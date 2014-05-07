Competitive Tech to Host Private Engagement for Top Opinion Leaders at the Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology 2014 Annual Meeting

Fairfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --Competitive Technologies, Inc., (CTI), the pain mitigation company, will host a private engagement for top opinion leaders in oncology at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place on June 1, 2014 during the 50th Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago, IL.



At the private engagement, there will be a morning panel discussion on the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) using Calmare Pain Device Therapy. The panel will consist of Dr. Thomas J. Smith from the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine and Dr. Charles L. Loprinzi, Regis Professor of Breast Cancer Research, Division of Medical Oncology at the Mayo Clinic.



CTI will exhibit and feature their signature device, the Calmare Pain Device, at Booth 5072 at the McCormick Center during ASCO.



“ASCO 50th annual meeting is the perfect venue to introduce Calmare to the world’s top opinion leaders,” commented CTI President & CEO Conrad Mir. “We feel Calmare therapy may be the alternative therapy that patients, plagued with chronic pain, need in order to return to a pain-free lifestyle. As a medical device Company furthering such an innovative product, it is important that the medical community is made aware of this non-invasive approach that may revolutionize the way pain is managed.”



About the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

CIPN is the damage done to the peripheral nervous system – the system that transmits information between the central nervous system and the rest of the body. It is caused by a host of chemotherapeutic agents. Symptoms include numbness, tingling or burning sensations, and often begin in the fingertips or toes and may progress. An estimated 30 to 40 percent of cancer patients treated with chemotherapy experience these symptoms.



About the Private Engagement

Management is hosting an invite-only event for a select group of the world’s top medical leaders. Formal invitations have been sent. For further information, please email CTI headquarters: ASCO@competitivetech.net on or before Friday, May 23, 2014.



About Competitive Technologies Inc.

Competitive Technologies Inc., the pain mitigation company, develops and commercializes innovative wound and pain management products and technologies. CTI holds the 510k clearance on its flagship product, the non-invasive Calmare® Pain Therapy Device, which grants it an exclusive right to sell, market, research and develop the medical device. The Company is the exclusive licensed global distributor of Calmare. For more information, log on to http://competitivetech.net/



Forward-Looking Statement

