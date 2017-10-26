Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Panama City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Local refrigeration and cooling company Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc. announced today that it is partnering with Phoenix-based digital marketing firm BizIQ. Complete Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Inc. offers its clients some of the most reliable home ventilation and commercial cooling solutions in the area. The company will now be promoting its extensive offerings using BizIQ's thorough digital marketing strategy.



Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc. is joining BizIQ's satisfied family of clients to expand its brand appeal and reach a wider customer base. The firm is excited to begin using some of the most cutting-edge industry techniques to promote its residential and commercial services.



By partnering with BizIQ, Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc. is investing in a more visible and favorable online profile. The family owned and operated business will now be able to cement it status as the premier provider of air conditioning service in Panama City, FL using BizIQ's extensive knowledge of search engine optimization (SEO) and content marketing.



"We're thrilled to begin reaching new customers with our high-quality, reliable refrigeration and air conditioning services," said Coni Kalata, owner of Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc. "We offer dependable, sensible solutions for businesses and individuals, and we're very excited to be promoting them using BizIQ's state-of-the-art marketing strategies."



About Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc.

Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc. has been offering commercial refrigeration services in Panama City, FL since 1985. The firm is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the Gulf Coast Electrical Cooperative. It offers sales and services of cooling equipment made by such brands as Ameristar, Bosch, Carrier and Rheem.



If you want to find out more about the extensive refrigeration services offered by Complete Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc., visit their website at http://completeac.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.