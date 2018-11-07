Complete Care Restoration Services Joins the GUS Network

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --President of GUS (www.gus.ca) is pleased to announce a successful partnership between GUS and Complete Care Restoration Services (www.completecarerestoration.ca). Owned and operated by Kelly Tackaberry, Richard Chudek, and Rod Donahue, Complete Care Restoration is the fourth location in Alberta for GUS as the rapidly growing network further strengthens its presence in the West.



Complete Care Restoration has been the go-to full-service restoration provider for the Greater Edmonton area since 2013. Their expert team delivers a full complement of services including fire, flood, and wind damage restoration, mold remediation, asbestos abatement, and contents cleaning in their own in-house contents processing facility. Well known in the community, Complete Care has become the first point of contact for emergency restoration for many health facilities in Edmonton, and their strong reputation for excellence recently led Alberta Health to approach them for a consultation. Complete Care was proud to provide them with models of their stringent site containment and infection control procedures, which Alberta Health has since used to set the new ministry standard.



With over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry and more than a decade's worth of experience in restoration, co-owner Richard Chudek serves as Complete Care's primary estimator, reconstruction services manager, and director of the insurance claim loss division. Richard comments, "Our team is very excited to become part of this well-established national network. Partnering with GUS is the perfect opportunity for us to build upon the Complete Care name and maintain what makes us unique while being represented at a national level."



Co-owner Kelly Tackaberry also has nearly 30 years experience in the insurance industry and ten-plus years in restoration under his belt, having worked together with Richard since 1990. Kelly operates as the emergency services project manager in addition to overseeing all contents claims processes. Kelly adds, "Our top priority is making sure our clients and industry stakeholders are completely satisfied with our care – it's in our name and it's what we strive to achieve every time. Partnering with a national network like GUS will give us access to additional resources to help us offer our customers the exceptional service they deserve."



Head of Complete Care's property management loss division and working project manager on specific projects, co-owner Rod Donahue spent 10 years building new homes before going into restoration a decade ago. Rod remarks, "We are thrilled to team up with GUS for the next step of our journey, and excited for the opportunity to reach new people and exceed their expectations with the high standards of service Complete Care is known for."



René-Charles Landry, President of GUS, comments, "Complete Care Restoration is an excellent addition to the GUS network. They have been fantastic to work with - their team is highly skilled, personable, and fully committed to customer satisfaction and quality, which is evident in the top-notch services they provide and in the response they've received from the community. We are looking forward to helping their company grow and build even further on their success."



Media Contact:



Kelly Tackaberry

Complete Care Restoration Services Ltd.

kelly@completecarerestoration.ca

780-454-0776



Jaime Smith, Franchise Coordinator

GUS Group Inc.

jaime.smith@gus.ca

http://www.gusfranchising.com

1-800-361-0911