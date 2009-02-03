Complete Game Broadcasting Welcomes Former Owner/Director of The Atlanta Broadcast Institute

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2009 -- Complete Game Broadcasting Welcomes Thea Marcacci, former Owner/Director of The Atlanta Broadcast Institute, to its faculty and placement office effective February 1, 2009, it was announced today.



"Thea brings a wealth of experience and industry contacts to the students at Complete Game Broadcasting and my staff and I are thrilled at the chance to work with her", said Jeff Batten, owner/director of Complete Game Broadcasting. "In its 20 years, ABI had an excellent reputation and a long history of training broadcasters, and this is a real coup for our school."



Complete Game Broadcasting, located in North Atlanta, is an eight-week training ground for future broadcasters, specifically those who wish to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.



"Complete Game Broadcasting has established a strong track record in training students, preparing them for careers and introducing them to decision makers. Thea's addition only strengthens our students' prospects of beginning a career in broadcasting."



Complete Game Broadcasting is a division of Batten Communications, Inc., the southeast's largest independent television production company. Batten Communications, Inc. has been privately held since 1993.

