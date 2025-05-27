Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2025 --At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they offer a number of different packing tape styles and each one can be customized with a unique logo, name, website, or other details. And while these custom tapes are designed to showcase the brand, they will also do the job that clients want them to do, which is seal up packages. For many organizations, the basic polypropylene tape is all that they need as they are a high-volume shipping operation. This tape style provides for vibrant colors along with the flexibility that the tape brings along with excellent adhesion. This comes in standard weight, heavy duty, and extra heavy-duty thicknesses. The other common tape style is PVC tape, and this is common for larger shipments that require strength for the sealing of the boxes. These two styles are very popular, but we also have other styles for more specific applications. Contact them when the need to order custom packing tape is present.



There are times when a shipper wants to have a tape that is reinforced so that it will provide extra hold when used on both new and dusty cardboard boxes. Paper tape provides additional adhesion that clients are looking for while also providing for up to three different color choices to be used with custom printing. Their paper tape provides a clean, natural finish that looks professional while creating a secure and tamper-proof seal.



The hi-tack freezer tape is another premium level custom printed packing tape option. There are many different applications where clients need to ensure that packages remain sealed despite temperatures dropping below freezing in some cases. This specialty printed custom packing tape can even be adhered at lower-than-normal temperatures.



Many times, there will be applications where clients don't want to use custom printed packing tape, yet they still need to have some way to provide for masking things off, splicing, binding, edging, or otherwise segregating things off while still being clear where it came from. The flat back custom printed tape is the solution that is easy to use and tear, while also providing clients with a low-tack adhesive that will leave little to no residue.



Utilizing any one of the custom printed packing tape options will give clients another marketing option that can impact both current clients as well as garner new ones. The high quality of the printing and the colors will help clients to boost sales and give customers a unique unboxing experience that can't be recreated in any other way. Talk with the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply today about placing a custom printed packing tape order.



