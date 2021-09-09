Complete Overhead Door Offers Quality Composite Garage Doors in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2021 --Wood composite garage doors are produced by splicing various components with a metal door to make it look like it is made of wood. While looking for a new garage door in the market, one might consider one of these doors. They're eco-friendly, low-maintenance, and extremely long-lasting.



Not all composite garage doors are made equal, and some of the lower-quality versions fall short of successfully emulating real wood. While faux and genuine wood might turn out to be identical, they vary in terms of cost, durability, upkeep, and manufacturing method. Complete Overhead Door is dedicated to providing high-quality products installed by skilled professionals. The quality doors are warranted to bring satisfaction to the customers.



Throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, they will sell, install, and repair garage doors and electric openers, all at affordable costs. They are a family-owned and managed business with over a quarter-century of experience in garage doors and openers. They are fully insured and licensed. Complete Overhead Door is the one-stop-shop for high-quality garage, truck, roll-up doors, and openers for residential and commercial applications.



The wood composite garage doors in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, visit boast panels that can be easily customized. One can use custom elements, including glass panels, raised panels with creative carvings, and horizontal, vertical, herringbone, or chevron wood grain patterns.



While many composite wood doors resemble genuine wood, one might prefer an original wood door. The owners of ancient houses frequently pick real wood doors to complement the timeless architecture of the palace. Natural wood doors, unlike aluminum or steel doors, are not prone to denting. If someone is concerned about their garage door being damaged, an actual wood door could be the way to go.



Composite garage doors in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, made of solid wood, are more expensive than fiberglass, composite, or steel. The price of a wood door, on the other hand, is determined by the type of wood used. Oak, cedar, mahogany, fir, tropical hardwood, and redwood are all common types. Other factors influencing the price include the door's size and optional amenities such as windows, insulation, and decorative hardware.



Call 817-482-1957 (Fort Worth Area) or 972-412-6069 (Dallas Metroplex Area) for more details.



About Complete Overhead Door

Complete Overhead Door is a well-known company for garage door installation in Flower Mound and Dallas, Texas. The company also caters to commercial clients. They also offer garage door openers in McKinney and Plano, Texas, apart from garage door spring repair, overhead roll-up garage doors, etc.