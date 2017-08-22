Complete Well & Pump Service LLC Partners with BizIQ

Shreveport, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --Complete Well & Pump Service LLC, a well drilling company that serves residential and commercial clients in the greater Shreveport area, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves North American small businesses across numerous industries.



In joining up with BizIQ, Complete Well & Pump Service LLC looks to expand on its existing client base and grow its business with help from an updated, modernized web presence. BizIQ brings to the table years of experience in all facets of online marketing, and has worked with a number of well contractors on specialized marketing campaigns in recent years.



As the partnership between BizIQ and Complete Well & Pump Service LLC gets underway, the marketing team plans to devote considerable time and resources to the creation of a new company website for the well drilling contractor in Shreveport, LA. The new site will feature a thorough look at the company's services and products, as well as monthly blog content and general information related to the well drilling industry. All material on the site will be written by experienced copywriters and geared toward being informative, engaging, timely and relevant.



Additionally, BizIQ will incorporate the full extent of its marketing expertise into ensuring the new site will attract the right audience for Complete Well & Pump Service LLC's business. A key component of their approach is search engine optimization (SEO), which increases the likelihood of a business like the well drilling contractor in Shreveport, LA appearing high among the results presented through search engines like Google when local customers seek out well drilling services.



"Our team has worked hard to become a premier well drilling company over the past 16 years, through a combination of our outstanding workmanship and our commitment to top-notch customer service," said John Talley, owner of Complete Well & Pump Service LLC. "As we look to the future, we recognize the role the internet plays in keeping businesses like ours thriving, and for that reason decided working with a company like BizIQ will be in our best interest. We're very excited to see what the future holds."



About Complete Well & Pump Service LLC

Complete Well & Pump Service LLC has been a trusted well drilling, maintenance and repair service provider to residential and commercial customers since 2001. A state-licensed, family-owned and operated business, the company is available 24/7 to its commercial clients and offers free estimates to all its customers.



For more information, please visit http://completewellandpumpservicellc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.