CompleteBody Announces They Will Support Independent Personal Trainers During Uncertain Times 

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --CompleteBody is opening its doors to all certified independent personal trainers. During the city-wide shut down for the Covid 19 pandemic, the fitness industry as a whole, has had to adapt to unprecedented challenges. Many trainers who have previously been employed by big corporate gyms, found themselves unemployed last March. In the following months, many fitness professionals have started their entrepreneurial journey by creating their own fitness business, offering virtual training and outdoor sessions while gyms were mandated to close. When gyms were allowed to reopen this past September, there was an influx of independent trainers looking for a gym they could bring their clients to. As the demand has increased, CompleteBody has responded with new Independent Training Services, while many other gyms have had to close their doors due to the industry decline from the pandemic.



At CompleteBody, independent trainers can bring in their existing clientele to exercise in a fun and safe environment while maintaining the benefit of being their own boss and running their business independently. Each independent trainer and their clientele experience the club just like a member would, starting with a digital health declaration and a temperature screen to follow New York State Covid 19 guidelines. All locations offer a full-service club atmosphere with all of the amenities included for use during each workout. Keeping in mind that the Covid 19 pandemic is still happening, CompleteBody offers rent packages at one of the lowest rates per session in New York City. This is great news for both independent trainers and clients all over the tri-state area and five boroughs.



Now that Covid 19 vaccinations are available, people are getting excited to come back to the gym, and CompleteBody is ready for them. CompleteBody has continued to upgrade all of the clubs with new equipment and services across their locations during the pandemic. This has kept the experience members fell in love with before the shut down the same, while adjusting services, like working with a trainer, to follow social distance guidelines. Since not everyone is ready to return to work out in person, CompleteBody has expanded their offerings to studio-based online classes as well as a custom phone app to help members stay inspired to workout from home. Regardless if you are ready to work out in person or at home, CompleteBody continues to offer the same great experience as before the pandemic.



About CompleteBody

CompleteBody is a high-end health and fitness facility with four locations in New York City, with its headquarters based at the Union Square location, Complete by CompleteBody. The company stands behind its products and services, instructing individuals on how to live a healthier life and achieve their fitness goals in the most exciting way, to enrich the body, mind, and soul. These amenities include elite personal training, a saltwater pool, juice bars, saunas, high-end gym floors, a climbing wall, and spa services. Each location is crafted to reflect the community it is in, while still providing the same experience and services that have helped members to achieve a healthier lifestyle for the last decade.



