Completely Non Invasive Thread Vein Removal Now Undertaken at Pulse Light Clinic

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Pulse is a London based clinic, centrally located in Fenchurch Street. The clinic specialises in all kinds of laser treatment and has been in business for well over a decade. Pulse Light Clinic is pleased to now offer non-invasive thread vein removal.



Thread veins are not an usually caused by any underlying medical conditions, though they can be unsightly. Normally thread veins are found on the legs, although other parts of the body may become affected by them – such as breasts, arms and face.



Thread veins develop as people increase in age and their skin and blood vessels gain more elasticity, occasionally they can be caused by hormonal changes associated with the menopause and by pregnancy. Sun exposure, being overweight, wind exposure or extremes in temperature, medications and courses of radiotherapy can all cause thread veins.. They can also be hereditary. Thread veins are more common in women than men.



Many people who have thread veins suffer no serious health problems. If thread veins become problematic they can be treated in a variety of ways; these include undergoing a phlebectomy, endothermal ablation, compressive stockings and a sclerotherapy. Individuals whose self-confidence has been affected by the appearance of the veins can seek a professional’s opinion regarding treatment. Thread vein procedures are normally undertaken in a private clinic.



The most common type of non-surgical intervention for thread veins is laser treatment; there are many types of lasers – which all work in the same way. Laser treatment works by firing a laser at the veins affected – which then causes the veins to shut down and disintegrate, treatment time is usually between 5 and 20 minutes and a few sessions are required to ensure a successful removal.



Pulse Light Clinic uses the gold standard in vascular treatments (varicose veins, spider veins, thread vein removal) for rapid and easy treatment leaving skin smoother and even-toned. With the option of NDYAG (1064) for darker skin types and either Alexandrite (755nm) OR Mixed Modality for lighter skin types.



Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) has the ability to give a long term solution to thread veins, spider veins, and varicose veins in just a few fast and easy treatments – there is no immediate post procedure recovery time and clients are able to continue with their day to day routine following the procedure. Many of Pulse Light Clinics clients are busy City workers who use the clinic during their lunch break.



Pulse Light Clinic advise a minimum of 3 treatments, which are spaced out at every 12 weeks, this is to allow the cells in the area treated to be repaired. For more information about thread vein removal visit this page.



About Pulse Light Clinic

The clinic which is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB and open 6 days a week offers no cost, no obligation initial consultations to all clients. The clinics closest tube stations are Monument and Tower Hill, both stations are a four minute walk from the Fenchurch Street clinic, the closest Docklands Light Railway stations are Bank and Tower Gateway.