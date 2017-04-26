Completely Watertight, Easy-to-Install Shower Cubicles a More Popular Option, Confirms JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --Customers who would like to replace existing shower cubicles with new ones will be glad to know that JT Spas offers a water-tight and water-proof shower cubicle selection from premier manufacturers.



JT Spas, one of the leading bathroom product suppliers in the UK today, understands customers' needs when it comes to different bathroom necessities, from bathroom furniture to radiators, showers and shower enclosures, toilets and basins, taps, and other bathroom accessories. JT Spas is quick to point out that customers are looking for quality – but budget is another concern as well. That's why it has strived to provide clients with the bathroom products they need which are not only affordable, but of the highest quality as well.



Some of the partners of JT Spas in regards to bathroom products include such manufacturers as Aqualux, Aquaplus, Insignia, Kinedo, Sensual Spas, Opus, Insignia, Lisna Waters, and a lot more. For those who are planning to replace their existing bathroom shower cubicles but are worried about leaks and proper sealing, JT Spas has the ideal solution: water-tight and leak-proof shower cubicles from manufacturers such as Kubex Kingston and Kinedo.



Available now at the JT Spas website is a popular range of leak-proof shower cubicles from brands like Kubex Kingston, which has long been known for its compact, pre-assembled shower pods and enclosures. One such leak-proof enclosure from Kubex Kingston features a leak-free design accompanied by 22mm composite walls, an integrated bottle shelf, handset holder, and riser rail, a removable (translucent) roof, and a removable access plinth along with legs, waste, and trap. JT Spas gives further details on the shower pod from Kubex Kingston: "The Kingston range of shower cubicles offer leak-free showering in an instant. Arriving fully assembled and water-right; simply add a mixer valve or electric shower of your choice, connect the supplied waste and trap and your Kubex cubicle is ready for use." Indeed, one other attractive aspect about this pre-assembled shower is the fact that it can be assembled and then used in a matter of minutes.



Another water-tight shower cubicle available from JT Spas is the Kinedo shower pod, which comes with either saloon doors or pivot doors. These self-contained shower cubicles have been designed literally 'from the ground up' in order to provide not only a leak-free shower experience, but a more hygienic shower experience as well. JT Spas offers a broad selection of high quality and budget-friendly shower enclosures cubicles.



To find out more about the shower cubicle selection at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is an established UK-based bathroom product supplier that offers budget-friendly bathroom products, including a diverse shower cubicle selection. All its products can be found on the JT Spas website.