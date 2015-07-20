Composer Don Bodin's Chronomicon Wins 2015 Independent Music Awards Best EP

Topanga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --Music Composer Don Bodin has received the 14th annual Independent Music Award for Best Instrumental EP for his passionate musical meditation on time Chronomicon.



Chronomicon is a surprisingly melodic album given that the songs are composed of odd meters and poly rhythms. Over bowed acoustic guitars textures and toy xylophones, the emotive lines of the music on the EP emerge from the intimate piano and cello performances and lead to epic percussive moments. The Chronomicon EP is available at Amazon, CDBaby and on iTunes music store.



"It is an honor to be recognized for my work," Bodin stated. "I loved the journey of working on Chronomicon and it is such a thrill to see this music touch listeners."



Making of Chronomicon Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DxflSM-IJc



The accolade comes in the midst of a busy year for Bodin who just finished scoring music for several commercial spots for Toyota of Europe and Sprint Business. Bodin's music has also recently appeared in the TV shows Shark Men, Breaking Amish, Jersylisious and the French Investigative News show Charity Business Led Derives. Bodin is currently finishing up work on his 13th album project Deaomonology.



The IMA Winners were determined by a blue-ribbon panel of recording artists, talent buyers, producers & media including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Suzanne Vega, Meshell Ndegeocello, Weird Al Yankovic among industry panelists including Anthony DeCurtis, Terry McBride, Jason Olaine, Bob Ludwig, Benji Rogers and others.



Among the other IMA winners were Amy Lee, The Seldom Scene, Dawn Landes, Edie Carey & Sarah Sample, Bent Knee, Jodee Lewis, Flaco Jiménez & Max Baca, Runa, The Show Ponies, Pompeya and Elizabeth & The Catapult.



About Don Bodin

Bodin specializes in creating original music for documentaries, films, television, video games and advertising campaigns. Bodin has delivered over 100 tracks for advertising clients, has music in over 50 Television shows broadcast around the world and was the recipient of the 2013 Hollywood Music in Media Award for 'Best Score for a Commercial Advertisement'. In addition to his music for media work, he has released 13 albums over the last 9 years. Most notably his album "Greed, Lust and Cloning" which contains music that has been licensed over 25 times for use in commercials, films and television.



About The Independent Music Awards

Now in its 15th year, The Independent Music Awards receives submissions from artists previously on major labels as well as self-released and indie label talent from more than 94 countries on six continents. Produced by Music Resource Group, publisher of the popular industry contact database The Musician's Atlas, The IMA program uses its unrivaled access to performance, promotion and distribution outlets to connect thousands of innovative musicians, labels, producers & visual artists to new distribution opportunities and millions of fans.



Bodin's Official Website: http://www.DonBodinMusic.com

Albums Official website: http://donbodin.com/chronomicon/



