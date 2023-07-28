Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2023 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, gets the most inquiries about custom composite deck installations as this provides an extension to the living space of any home in Mt. Airy, Sykesville, Woodbine, Marriotsville, Eldersburg, Clarksville, and the surrounding areas. The composite deck installation is a highly customized outdoor feature that will be designed to suit the owner's needs as well as the property. Don't just accept a cookie-cutter deck design or inferior materials that won't last. Contact their team today for a cohesive design that matches the home.



For decades the best option that homeowners had when it came to adding a deck was treated wood. While this was an okay solution it also meant that owners had to regularly stain it and do other maintenance in order to keep it looking halfway decent. Fortunately, there is a much better solution with composite decking elements that not only have the look of wood but will stand up to the elements much better with less maintenance.



This composite decking that they use will not warp, rot, crack, or otherwise be destroyed by insects such as termites. The composite decking will look great year after year, even with the harsh sun, snow and ice that will bombard the deck throughout the year. Owners will have a high-performance deck that can be customized for their property and lifestyle demands.



Wood decks develop splinters, they absorb moisture and dry out, all of which necessitate that owners spend time regularly sanding, staining, and otherwise working on the deck instead of enjoying it. With a composite deck installation, owners will not have to worry about any of that. In addition to adding a deck to the home, it also adds a covered area underneath the deck to provide owners with a weather protected area for entertaining, dining, and more.



The design team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. will help to design the right deck space for any needs and blend it into the landscape as well as the home. It will look like it belongs right where it is rather than looking like an afterthought. When clients are ready to have a composite deck installation performed at their Mt. Airy, Sykesville, Woodbine, Marriottsville, Eldersburg, Clarksville, and the surrounding area property, give the Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. team a call.



