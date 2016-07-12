Composting Is Becoming a Critical Component of Green Lawn Care

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --The warm weather means that the grass has started sprouting, which in turn, means that homeowners have started spending more and more time on their lawns, to provide them with the care and maintenance that they need to look their best. However, the rising importance of environmentalism in the public consciousness is convincing more and more homeowners to adopt green lawn care practices. One particularly common example of green lawn care practices is composting, which helps with not just green lawn care, but also other green initiatives.



In short, composting means using natural processes to turn lawn and other organic forms of waste, into compost. This is a useful soil amendment that can produce respectable benefits, when used in the right manner. Theoretically, it's a simple process, however, it is important to note that the natural processes that decompose organic waste into compost can be remarkably finicky, meaning that effective and efficient composting is something that comes with extensive practice.



Still, many homeowners are finding that the results are well worth their time and effort. After all, composting gives them a way to take care of their lawn clippings ,as well as other forms of organic waste, without having to resort to using garbage cans. This will reduce the number of unwanted pests being attracted to the garbage cans, as well as eliminate the smell of decomposition, which is particularly important if the garbage sit out in the hot summer sun day after day. As a result, composting is beneficial not just because it reduces the amount of waste that will be sent to the landfills, but also because it will benefit both homeowners and the surrounding communities.



With that said, some homeowners are interested in composting, but are either unable or unwilling to put in the time and effort needed to practice composting on their own. Fortunately, more and more waste disposal companies such as EnviroSolutions Inc. are offering collection services for lawn clippings as well as other forms of organic waste, so that they can be turned into compost at their facilities. In this way, homeowners will be able to improve the environment, even if they don't have the time required to follow green practices like composting.



