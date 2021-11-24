Encino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2021 --Compounding Pharmacy ABC Compounding Pharmacy Launches New Resource Page for Patients. ABC Compounding Pharmacy is a world-renowned compound medicine pharmacy led by a team of trusted and reliable pharmacists, technicians, and chemists with extensive experience in the industry. Over the years, ABC Compounding Pharmacy has established itself as the go-to compounding pharmacy specializing in a myriad of medications. Committed to providing unmatched quality and service to each and every patient, you can expect the very best forms of compound medicine specific to you and your needs. ABC Compounding Medicine is dedicated to exceeding their patients' expectations and their goal is to provide customized compound medication catered to each and every individual resulting in effective outcomes. Based in Encino, ABC Compounding Pharmacy is located at 16311 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 and can be reached at (818) 783-0422. To learn more about ABC Compounding Pharmacy, visit their website https://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/.



ABC Compounding Pharmacy launched their new resource page for patients, providing valuable information for patients interested in compound medicines, answering any questions or concerns that they may have. ABC Compounding Pharmacy has established itself as a world-renowned compound medicine pharmacy, specializing in a myriad of medicines including but not limited to, pain management, sports medicine, hormone therapy, dermatology, cosmeceuticals, animal and veterinary medicine, and much more. Led by a team of trusted and reliable pharmacists, technicians, and chemists, you can count on the team at ABC Compounding Pharmacy to provide patients with unmatched services. In fact, the compounding pharmacy has become the go-to solution for patients in need of customized medications specific to their needs. ABC Compounding Pharmacy is dedicated to exceeding its patients' expectations and its goal is to provide customized compound medication catered to each and every individual.



One of the many elements that set compounding pharmacies apart from retail pharmacies is the fact that compounding pharmacies specialize in creating customized medications for patients using base ingredients, as opposed to pre-mixed formulas. This means that compound pharmacists are able to curate highly effective medications using base drugs and combining them specifically for each patient's needs. Some of the factors considered when creating customized medications include each patient's height, weight, gender, age, condition, as well as a number of other elements. When factoring in these crucial elements, it reduces side effects and improves each patient's overall results.



Because base ingredients are used in compound pharmacies, the dosages are usually adjusted in smaller rations as opposed to commercially-made options in retail pharmacies.



Compound medications are an excellent alternative to traditional pharmaceutical medicines due to the fact that no preset formulas or dosages are used. Every patient is different, so to ensure the most effective results, you can imagine that each patient requires different dosages, formulas, and other factors in order to achieve optimal results.



Additionally, the benefits of compound medications don't just stop there. With compounding medicine, patients can experience optimal results as the medication is catered to you--as an individual--as opposed to a mass of people with the same or similar condition. Here are some other benefits that patients can experience from compound medications:



- Personalized dosages

- Different configurations of the same medications

- Specialty medications

- Access to discontinued medications

- Access to medications that have been sold out due to high demand



As you can imagine, there are a great number of benefits to compound medications. If you are interested in discovering a customized solution for your condition, then having a compounding pharmacy that you can rely on when you need them most is absolutely essential.



To learn more about ABC Compounding Pharmacy, you can visit their website https://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/ or you can reach their office at (818) 783-0422. Located at 16311 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436, ABC Compounding Pharmacy is committed to providing the best service for every patient.



