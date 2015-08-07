Compounding Pharmacy in Los Angeles Offering Customized Prescription Medications

Encino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --Pharmaceutical compounding is becoming very popular in the Los Angeles area, and ABC Compounding Pharmacy is one of the few establishments professionally licensed by the state of California. The friendly and courteous ABC pharmacists specifically design each compounded medication with the unique health needs of the individual patient in mind. By carefully selecting the proper medications in the precise amounts, patients can gain a speedier recovery without the sometimes negative side effects.



ABC Compounding Pharmacy employs a highly professional staff of board certified pharmacists and technicians. The primary focus of this compounding pharmacy is to provide customized prescription medications while protecting patient advocacy and privacy. Pharmaceutical compounding has been used in the medical field since ancient times. Before pharmacies were in existence, the local doctors would concoct individualized medicines from such things as roots, berries, tree bark, herbs, and other plants.



The process is very similar with compounded medications. Instead of providing pre-manufactured pills, inhalants, and interveinal medications with an already predetermined level of individual ingredients, the professionals at ABC Compounding Pharmacy take the unique needs of each patient into account. For those who are unfamiliar with the compounding process, the team of professionally licensed pharmacists are always ready to answer any of the patients' questions.



Before any compounded medication is designed for an individual patient, ABC Compounding Pharmacy will take the time to conduct a thorough interview. Possible side effects will be discussed as well as the patient history, including any possible allergies and additional treatment programs. The ABC pharmacists are also happy to discuss the possible treatment options with the patients' doctors at any time as well.



About ABC Compounding Pharmacy

ABC Compounding Pharmacy is based in Encino, CA, offering a range of pharmaceutical compounding services for oral, interveinal, and inhalant medications. Information on the range of specialty services offered can be found on the ABC Compounding Pharmacy website or by contacting the in-house team directly at 818-783-0422. The pharmacy location is 16311 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA.