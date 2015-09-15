Compounding Pharmacy in Los Angeles Offering More Options for Treatment

Encino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --The ABC Compounding Pharmacy in Los Angeles offers the unique services of specifically designing and creating customized medications for patients in the Encino and surrounding areas. This highly regarded team of board certified professional pharmacists are legally licensed in the state of California to combine precisely formulated medications at very specific amounts based on the individual and unique needs of each patient. Compounded medications can speed the recovery process while reducing the risks of potentially harmful side effects, including addiction, over medication, and allergic reactions. They can also take the form of oral, inhalant, or interveinal medications.



The ABC Compounding Pharmacy in Los Angeles plays a vital role in the health and long-term medical care of its patients. While many over-the-counter medications do not always relieve patient symptoms in the most effective manner possible, compounded medications are specially designed to maximize patient care. ABC pharmacists collaborate with the patient's primary care physician to create the best possible treatment plan. This facility is one of the very few compounding pharmacies in Southern California.



Because every patient reacts to prescription medications differently, ABC pharmacists choose medicinal ingredients in very precise quantities to provide a more reliable treatment solution. By utilizing the latest technological advancements and research, ABC Compounding Pharmacy in Los Angeles creates designer medications while protecting the rights, privacy, and advocacy of each patient. An extensive conversation takes place with each ABC customer prior to the designing of these drugs. The patient can ask questions, and the ABC team thoroughly outlines the entire compounding process. After this initial conversation takes place, the ABC pharmacist then discusses the multiple options of available medicinal compounds with each patient.



About ABC Compounding Pharmacy

ABC Compounding Pharmacy is based in Encino, CA, offering a range of pharmaceutical compounding services for oral, interveinal, and inhalant medications. Information on the range of specialty services offered can be found on the ABC Compounding Pharmacy website or by contacting the in-house team directly at 818-783-0422. The pharmacy location is 16311 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA.