Comprehensive Solutions for Protecting Data Security on Different Devices Is Now Available for Worldwide Users

Sichuang, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2014 --With the start of a brand new year - 2014, EaseUS, as an experienced innovative software developer for researching and developing great software to solve various data troubles on different devices, now makes a new round upgrade with its excellent data retrieval software. To provide much more professional services and efficient solutions, EaseUS software this time launches comprehensive solutions for protecting data security on different devices including PCs, iOS devices, Mac computers and other storage devices etc in case some unexpected data lost cases occur. The mainly upgraded software covers Windows OS, iOS and Mac OS X which are now taking up the main PC, OS and communication market around the world. Thus this time, EaseUS make great strides in promoting relative software to fulfilling their missions of providing comprehensive solutions for users to perform various data retrieval process on different devices.



To implementing the promise of making users’ life easy, EaseUS upgrades three data recovery software for different users. One is EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Professional which supports Windows OS, providing professional solutions for Windows users to solve different data lost troubles on their PCs and other storage devices. It provides recovery modules for users to choose exact data lost situations they might have encountered with. It supports the latest Windows OS - Windows 8.1 and excellent recovery efficiency provides users a quick and safe methods when losing data. The other great tool is an iOS data recovery software which ensures users an 100% safe and secure circumstance to get lost iOS devices data back while losing data on iPhones. This great software has two versions for both Windows computer users and Mac users to perform iPhone data retrieval procedure all on their own, which is suitable for all users of different backgrounds and ages.



For the purpose of providing comprehensive solutions for users to get lost data back, EaseUS also promotes a Mac data restore tool for specific Mac users of divers data troubles. This tool provides straightforward ways for users to scan data lost volume and display found data directly with only three simple steps. These three wonderful software offer comprehensive solutions for protecting data security on different devices and now all these software are available at EaseUS official site, which provides new method and new ways for releasing data lost problems for users in this new year. No risks and obstacles will be come across while using these three great software.



Key Features:

High working efficiency;

30 days money back for no reason;

Being compatible with the latest OS;

Support to retrieve all kinds of files types and data;

No limitation of recovered data amount.

100% clean and safe; low risks; perfect choice for protecting data security;



Now EaseUS data recovery softwares are available here :



For Mac OS X:

http://www.easeus.com/mac/mac-data-recovery/

For Windows OS:

http://www.easeus.com/datarecoverywizardpro/

For iOS:

http://www.easeus.com/mobile-tool/iphone-data-recovery-pro.html



About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

"EaseUS" is the officially registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged. EaseUS is an innovative software developer with more than ten-year data recovery research and development experience, dedicating to deliver the best software products and services of data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS' products and all speak highly of EaseUS' softwares and services. For more information, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/.