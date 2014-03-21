Alpha-Pure Recognized as Outstanding Supplier

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2014 --Alpha-Pure Corporation, a filtration and purification technology company based in Charlotte, NC, was presented with Grainger's 2013 Partners in Performance Award at the annual supplier conference held recently in Rosemont, Illinois.



Grainger, the leading broad-line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, recognizes a select group of suppliers for outstanding performance throughout the year through its Partners in Performance award program. The award distinguishes suppliers who achieve operational excellence in several categories including responsiveness, information integrity, on-time shipping and variability, management commitment and order fulfillment. Grainger suppliers receive ratings throughout the year for their performance in each of these categories. Out of Grainger's more than 3,200 active suppliers, less than 1 percent are chosen to receive these annual awards. Alpha-Pure was recognized for exceptional ratings in all categories.



"We are very pleased to receive the Grainger Partners In Performance Award. To be included with such a distinguished group of world-class suppliers is a privilege. Our team strives to deliver total satisfaction for our mutual customers every day and our commitment to the key metrics has certainly made us a better company," said Mark McCullagh, President of Alpha-Pure Corporation.



"Grainger is proud to recognize Alpha-Pure for its outstanding supplier performance," said Fred Costello, Grainger Vice President, Product Management and Sourcing. “Grainger helps provide customers access to the products they need to keep their facilities safe, clean and functioning, and this would not be possible without the commitment from our suppliers.”



About Alpha-Pure Corporation

Alpha-Pure Corporation (http://www.alpha-pure.com) manufactures filters, purifiers and condensate management products for markets including Compressed Air & Gas, HVAC & Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Gas Turbines and Industrial Spray Paint & Coatings. Alpha-Pure headquarters are in Charlotte, NC.