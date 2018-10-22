Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --Summary: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market By Source (Unconventional Methods, Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas) and Application (Heavy/Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy/Medium Duty Buses, Light Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Other Applications) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



Compressed Natural Gas Industry Outlook 2018 and Trend Analysis:

The compressed natural gas (CNG) is a source of fuel that is produced using natural gas compressing to under 1% of the standard atmospheric volume, or is about 3,600 PSI. This gas may be utilized instead of diesel or gasoline in any vehicle having the kit of CNG conversion accessible or the engine of CNG. The utilization of the natural gas as a fuel for vehicle was first presented in later years of 1800s, with the initial patented Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) from the US. According to recent survey the number has expanded to more than 15 million CNG vehicles over the globe. The gas is safer compared to other options of fuel, even if it spills it will disperse quickly as been lighter than air. Therefore, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Compressed Natural Gas Industry Competitive Insights 2018:



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



- J-W Power Company

- Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)

- China Natural Gas Inc.

- National Iranian Gas Company

- NeoGas Inc.

- Mahanagar Gas Limited (MNGL)

- ANGI Energy Systems Inc.

- GNVert

- Trillium CNG

- OAO Gazprom



The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is segmented as follows-



On the basis of Source the market is further divided into Unconventional Methods, Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas. The section non-associated gas is dominating the market owing to rising exploration of reservoirs related to unconventional & non-associated gas.



On the basis of Application the market is further divided into Heavy/Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy/Medium Duty Buses, Light Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Other Applications. The light duty vehicle (LDV) section is dominating the market owing to rising demand for vehicles running on natural gas due to rise in clean fuel automobiles, various players of market introducing CNG fuel tanks in-built in the automobiles, etc.



Compressed Natural Gas Industry Regional Outlook:



The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market owing to factors like; rising demand for NGVs & increases in the income for spending with the middle class in the economies like India, Malaysia, China, etc., many public transport agencies opting to CNG vehicles and other factors.



On a global front, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Main TOC of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

…

Chapter2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

…

Chapter3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

…

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

…

Chapter5. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market, By Source

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Market Share by Source (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Revenue Share by Source (2014-2018)

5.3. Unconventional Methods

5.3.1. Global Unconventional Methods Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Associated Gas

5.4.1. Global Associated Gas Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Non-Associated Gas

5.5.1. Global Non-Associated Gas Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…

Chapter6. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

6.3. Heavy/Medium Duty Trucks

6.3.1. Global Heavy/Medium Duty Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Heavy/Medium Duty Buses

6.4.1. Global Heavy/Medium Duty Buses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Light Duty Vehicle (LDV)

6.5.1. Global Light Duty Vehicle (LDV) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.6. Other Applications

6.6.1. Global Other Applications Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



(Early Buyer will receive 10% customization in this report.)



Read More Compressed Specialty Chemicals Market Premium News of RELEASEWIRENEWS @



