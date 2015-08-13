Computed Tomography Systems Market Was Valued at US $4,839.0 Million in 2014

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --There are two major configurations of CT systems, stationary and portable. Stationary CT systems sweep an intense electron beam across a stationary anode target that surrounds the patient. The X-rays are produced by a semi-circular array of emitters and detected by another stationary circular array of sensors. There are over four generations of CT systems that are in use today of which several models are stationary. This report considers stationary CT systems as those which cannot be moved from one operating room to another. Stationary CT systems market took the higher share as compared to mobile/portable segment with 81.8% of the global CT systems market. There is a greater demand for more affordable water-cooled scanners as compared to air-cooled systems and the lowering prices of these systems is expected to generate significant demand in coming years. With recent FDA and EU directives to focus more on reducing dose exposure, the refurbished market will face a challenge as compared to new devices. On the contrary, in the U.S the directive on applying a 2.3% device tax to the new medical systems has brought the situation to a stalemate. Key players in the segment are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, Varian Medical Systems, Analogic Corporation. The market share also comprises of Asian powers such as Hitachi Medical and Toshiba.



There are three configurations in terms of slices (images) namely, low-slice, mid-slice and high-slice systems. The mid-slice CT systems (32, 64, 128 slice) images with most common being 32 and 64 slice CT systems. Mid slice systems are very popular in developed regions of the world that can afford these expensive systems. North America, Japan, Western Europe and some other countries hold the largest market for mid-slice CT systems. Globally SA-BRC estimated the market share of mid-slice systems in terms of revenue to be 60.2% in 2014. The market is primarily being driven by the demand from large hospitals and expanding specialties in the area of cardiology. The 64 slice systems are best used for CT angiography and other applications such as stroke prevention that has been reduced by over 75% in the last five years. Diagnostic imaging with the help of 64 slice CT systems is the most effective method of identifying cardiovascular disorders.



