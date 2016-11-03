Conard Creative Group LLC Wins Sustaining Star Entrepreneur Award from Urban Hope

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --Urban Hope Entrepreneur Center held an open house, along with an introduction to their new ventures—weHub and E-Loft—with the small business awards ceremony on October 13, 2016. Sara White attended and spoke at the event, delivering an inspiring talk. Awards were presented by Mark Burwell and David Cuene.



Maribeth Conard of Conard Creative Group accepted the Sustaining Star Entrepreneur award with gratitude. Maribeth credits Urban Hope with teaching her about starting a business, from business plans to operations and more. Mark Burwell and his staff encourage, guide, and allow businesses to flourish. They were instrumental in instilling persistence in the path toward success.



In business since 2016, Conard Creative Group LLC has evolved from a design and web site shop to a full service agency, and specializes in creating an overall identity for companies. They believe in a wholistic approach, and gather industry professionals to ensure a cohesive message for all of the ways a company touches its prospects and customers. In this manner, they're able to offer full-service marketing to support business growth.



Conard Creative develops solutions for businesses in:



- Entire image development from logo to website to media, encompassing visual and written communications

- Print design from logos to brochures, catalogs, posters and annual reports, including photography coordination

- Website design and programming

- Social media campaigns

- Copywriting from simple ads to websites, blogs and multipage publications

- Radio and video spot creative

- Event and seminar support



Experienced in working with senior living residences, Conard Creative Group works toward helping them move forward and remain in service for their residents. Maribeth Conard enjoys working with seniors and works well with owners and administrators.



For more information, contact Maribeth Conard at maribeth@conardcreative.com or 920-884-3199