Concentric Systems LLC Releases Acuity Business Rules Composer Software v1.7 for Amazon AWS Cloud

The launch of concentricsys.com website and product is scheduled for 7th May 2013 from 9AM to 5PM EST.



As part of the launch of its software, concentricsys.com is conducting a 2 day webinar on the 7th and 8th of May 2013 to media, investors and others to showcase their new product’s capabilities. The webinar will be held from 9 AM to 5 PM EST. Starting 07 May 2013, customers will be able to order from several packages and plans being offered from the concentricsys.com website.



On launch date 07 May 2013, concentricsys.com is offering complimentary pro, premium or super premium plans to lucky customers absolutely free of cost every hour. A number of plans upto 10 per hour maybe up for grabs. So make sure you register and also participate in the webex meeting, skype discussions to better your chances of winning your complimentary plan on 07 May 2013. concentricsys.com is also offering 60% off all its packages and plans as part of the introductory offer.



Concentric is the first company to make available plain-english based business rules engine BRE to the cloud. There have been cloud centered BREs earlier but they do not allow creating rules in natural language. The Acuity Business Rules composer is a simple-to-use, yet powerful application for rules processing made available on the cloud so businesses large and small as well as individuals can benefit from the software.



The Acuity Business Rules Composer cloud edition 1.7 uses a familiar object model, bindings in rules, dynamic and wizard runtime views, custom editor and layout configurations and a workflow based approach to creating and running rules. All the above is packaged in an Ajax based RIA web framework to deliver a highly engaging end-user experience.



Customers can select from the following 2 package types:

a. Intro-offer (Buy Now packages, 1 year contract required)

b. Month-to-Month package (no contract pay-as-you-go package)



There are a total of 5 plans that buyers can choose from.

a. Basic Plan

b. Basic Plus Plan

c. Pro Plan

d. Premium Plan

e. Super Premium plan



Each of the plans above comes with predefined limits for the queries per month that users can execute. The super premium plan allows unlimited querying with no limits whatsoever. This kind of limits and usage metering is the norm where the value of the service is very closely aligned with the usage of the service. Customers who presently use mobile and broadband would be familiar with this kind of billing.



concentricsys.com website is e-commerce enabled with shopping cart and payment processing via paypal.



Concentric systems llc has tied up with paypal, the industry’s premier payment processor for merchants worldwide. Buyers can either choose Intro offer and be billed instantly or order the Month-to-Month package and they will be billed on monthly basis after the initial 30-day trial.



concentricsys.com also provides the one-button-connectTM functionality for creating a server instance on the Amazon AWS cloud in just a button click. Users need to furnish their AWS credentials, select their base region and specify the instance type they need whether small, large, X-Large etc. A server instance is created for them on AWS that has Acuity Business Rules Composer software bundled with it. Users can get started using the application right away with no installation, or configuration required from the user.



Concentric llc has been developing software for over eight years. Concentric llc is the brainchild of Om Visvanathan, the company’s founder and CEO. Earlier products include the Aatma XML IDE and Raptor Rules Engine. The former has since been open sourced. With Acuity, the company is making its entry into the business process management space. Going forward, concentric systems will continue to focus on this segment and make available new products. Products in the pipeline include a RETE-capable Acuity and a semantic application capable of reasoning over ontologies.