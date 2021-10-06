Concerned About Ransomware Attack Costing the Company Both Money & Reputation

Eastvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2021 --Consider an employee inadvertently exposes the personal data of numerous clients, if the company does not report the breach in a timely fashion, both the company and the senior executives can be held accountable with fines and possible jail time.



Network protection and endpoint protection are used against ransomware that encrypts data or malware and steals the data which is the current cyber defense technology.



End-point protection examines the programs installed and running on a PC or server and stops them when they are judged to be malicious, while the network protection technology examines all data packets sent & received and halts them when they are judged to be malicious.



Both methods require a huge amount of computing resources needed to examine every program or packet, but they have limited accuracy. If the judgment standard is too strict, the protection will increase, but it will hinder the performance of the task.



Filingbox (www.filingbox.com), a company that has supplied network storage technology for the past 20 years, has become a hot topic in the security industry as it launches a new storage protection technology that innovates protection without using unnecessary computing resources.



Storage protection is different from the endpoint protection or network protection technology we have used in the past. Placing a judgment module in the network storage to check the program that reads or writes a file, and if it is a pre-registered program, it reads or modifies the file normally. If it is not, the Software uses a technique that fakes the file so that it cannot be read or modified.



In this method, only legitimate programs can read and write data in the network storage, so data can be protected 100% from ransomware or data stealing malware without wasting computing resources. In addition, the protective technologies work in different locations than network protection or endpoint protection, so they can be used together.



It is being used by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the National Statistical Office, city halls, county offices, and securities companies, where security of the data is important, and this is available on the cloud.



The company is offering a 6 month free license to medical, educational and government organizations as a means to demonstrate the suitability of the technology.



A demo can be found here: https://youtu.be/d4MByFi3S84



FilingBox is part of DualAuth, an authentication company that has pioneered true Multi-Factor Authentication. FilingBox is built with AWS and provides the highest level of protection from Ransomware attacks. the company is HQ in Seoul, Korea and US offices are in CA and MA.



