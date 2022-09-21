Concise Solutions Insurance Services Offers Affordable General Liability Insurance in Berkeley and Hayward, California

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2022 --Concise Solutions Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency specializing in business, car, life, and homeowners insurance in Fremont and San Francisco, California. They have been providing local families and businesses budget-friendly, customized insurance plans for years.



Several risks can put a dent in the bottom line of a business. For instance, a customer can get hurt after tripping on a rug at a store. Or, an employee can slip and fall from the ladder while completing a task. General liability insurance is needed to protect a business financially from such instances. It ideally protects a business against claims of bodily injury and property damage from customers and clients. Such types of claims can result from a company's products, services, or operations. Without such insurance coverage, a small business may go bankrupt due to an expensive lawsuit.



Bodily injury and property damage are the two significant aspects of general liability insurance. Bodily injury caused by a business is not an uncommon claim. It comes up when someone gets injured at the business premise. A general liability policy would cover the medical expenses incurred in this situation. Property damage is also a pretty common liability claim. A business can be held legally responsible if someone's property gets damaged at its premise. Property damage claims might even include damage to a client's home or other property if a contractor visits them on business.



General liability insurance can go a long way in financially protecting a business. Comprehensive public liability and contractor insurance plans are available. Commercial property insurance, BOP insurance, and similar coverage can help businesses operate safely and successfully.



