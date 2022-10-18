Concise Solutions Insurance Services Offers Car Insurance in Fremont and Berkeley, California

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2022 --Concise Solutions Insurance Services is a dedicated, experienced insurance agency. They offer budget-friendly plans for car, life, home, business, and even general liability insurance in San Francisco and Berkeley, California. The agents at Concise Solutions Insurance Services try to gather information about each client and their insurance requirements. Based on their observations, these well-trained agents recommend tailored insurance coverage options.



Vehicle owners in California have to show proof of insurance or another form of "financial responsibility" to register a vehicle. This state follows a "fault" system regarding liability for a car accident. This means that the drivers would be held financially responsible for any accident caused by them. To comply with California's "financial responsibility" laws, vehicle owners should at least acquire liability insurance coverage. The state law dictates the minimum amount that vehicle owners must carry. This liability insurance coverage is meant to compensate other drivers, passengers, or pedestrians who suffer property damage and/or personal injuries in a car accident caused by the policyholder. Having minimum liability insurance is often not enough, as car mishaps and accidents can lead to high repairs or injury treatment expenses. Hence, it is prudent that vehicle owners invest in more comprehensive plans for car insurance in Fremont and Berkeley, California. Such plans are available with Concise Solutions Insurance Services. This agency specializes in offering insurance coverage options that are tailored to the needs, lifestyles, and budgets of their clients. In addition to typical cars, people can also get their boats, RVs, ATVs, Off-road vehicles, personal watercraft, trailers, classic cars, and more insured through Concise Solutions Insurance Services. Their agents are dedicated to helping clients find the right insurance at the right price.



Call Concise Solutions Insurance Services at (510) 534-6293.



About Concise Solutions Insurance Services

Concise Solutions Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency that caters to people across Oakland, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Fremont, Hayward, and surrounding areas.