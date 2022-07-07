Concise Solutions Insurance Services Offers Premium Property Insurance in Santa Clara and Berkeley, California

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --Concise Solutions Insurance Services is a popular, independent insurance agency. In addition to typical life, car, and home insurance, one can invest in a premium business and worker's compensation insurance in San Francisco and Berkeley, California through them.



Home insurance coverage is required by law in the state of California. Without such an insurance plan, one cannot procure a loan to purchase a home in the state. The average requirements for home insurance in California include coverage for the dwelling, liability, and deductible. Concise Solutions Insurance Services has a team of skilled and well-trained insurance agents who help clients find a perfect home insurance plan that not only meets the average State requirements in California but goes above and beyond to protect the various unique aspects of a house and belongings of the homeowners. Concise Solutions Insurance Services offers even multi-policy discounts to help their clients enjoy additional savings and optimal coverage.



As a homeowner, one would want to get proper personal liability protection. This aspect of home insurance coverage protects the homeowner against injury, lawsuits, and property damage. Modern society is quite litigious, so it becomes crucial for all homeowners to acquire liability coverage to stay protected. Over the years, Concise Solutions Insurance Services has made its name as one of the most reliable providers of property insurance in Santa Clara and Berkeley, California, and can provide its clients the right personal liability coverage based on their unique needs. The agents of this company carry out a careful assessment of the home, property, and location of their clients. Based on their findings, these agents recommend home insurance protection plans to the clients that meet their coverage needs and come under their budget.



Call Concise Insurance Services at (510) 534-6293 to know more.



About Concise Insurance Services

Concise Insurance Services provides affordable insurance plans for families and businesses across Oakland, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Fremont, San Francisco, Hayward, and nearby areas.