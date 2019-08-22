Concord, Mass Pro Tennis Tournament Wraps Up After a Week of Intense Competition

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --The fourteen year draught of professional tennis is officially over in the Boston area. Over 1000 Bostonians gathered throughout the week at Concord's Thoreau Club to watch 64 women from all over the world compete for $60,000 in prize money. Some of the players were there for a tune up before the upcoming US Open. Some were there to capture a check and chase dreams of higher rankings. The week long tournament featured some pretty intense competition, delicious food from companies like Island Creek Oysters, Bully Boy, 7th Brewing Company, Modern Pastry, Nashoba Brook Bakery and Juliana's Catering.



Faith Pulis, Thoreau Club owner said, "we are so proud to have hosted these amazing athletes right here at our amazing facility." The Thoreau Club features tennis, swimming and a health club located on a beautiful campus in the heart of Concord Mass. It features summer camp for kids with tennis and swimming instructors as well as other camp activities. The Thoreau Club also serves as home base to the Tim Mayotte Tennis Academy. Former number 7 in the world, Tim Mayotte was the driving force behind The Thoreau Tennis Open. "His vision, knowledge and first-hand experience in pro tennis was instrumental in making The Thoreau Tennis Open a reality" states Massimo Policastro, Thoreau Club Tennis Director.



In doubles, Angela Kulikov and Rianna Valdez defeated Elizabeth Halbauer and Ingrid Neel to capture the tournament victory in what was an extremely tight match. Kulikov and Valdez started off strong taking a solid lead in the first set only to see Halbauer and Neel fight back to split sets ultimately to be decided by a tie breaker. Halbauer and Neel were one point away from the match championship only to miss an overhead allowing Kulikov and Valdez to rally back and take the match.



In the singles final, Caroline Dolhide defeated Ann Li in an all USA finals to capture the first inaugural Thoreau Tennis Open tournament championship. Caroline Dolehide brought her power serve and hard-hitting style to take a comfortable lead against Ann Li. Thought the match seemed like a comfortable win for Dolehide, Ann Li fought back during the match with her relentless return of serve and baseline strategy. Caroline Dolehide is now headed to the U.S. Open hoping to make a deep run in New York.



Title sponsor Mass Granite and main sponsors ThinkLite, Fage and Zixi helped make the tournament a financial success. Additional corporate sponsors are: Boxboro Regency, Abaris, Middlesex West, Wilson, Athleta, Engel & Volkers, Howes Insurance, Newton Wellesley Sports Medicine, Belmont & Somerville Wheel Works, Scheier Katin & Epstein P.C., Island Creek Oysters, Bully Boy, 7th Brewing Company, Modern Pastry, Nashoba Brook Bakery, Juliana's Catering, Northshore 104.9 FM, Tennis Channel, eDriven Marketing, USTA, ITF, Longwood Cricket Club, Marx Running & Fitness, Maragal Medical, Swoffle, Golden Girl Granola, Silver Unicorn, Pleasant Café, Mahoney's, Brine Sports, Makers and Karen and Ippolit Matjucha.



A percentage of the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the: Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center950 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02124



The Sportsmen's mission is to build leaders on the court, in the classroom and in the greater community by providing academic, wellness and social development programs alongside recreational and competitive tennis instruction for youth and adults.



About The Thoreau Club

Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. We're committed to the well-being of our community and strive to provide the best in preventative wellness, fitness, and leisure. The Thoreau Club offers memberships that include fitness, aquatics, wellcare, tennis, camps, outings and events. For more information please visit www.thoreau.com



Please contact eDriven Marketing, LLP at cjs@edrivenmarketing.com for Media outreach, additional information, quotes or for follow-up story consideration.