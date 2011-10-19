Macungie,, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2011 --After months of research and design, Engine Bay Floors and its manufacturing partners have officially introduced a complete line of outdoor concrete repair products. Final testing has recently been completed at two different applications; approval and release was announced by Rocky Van Horn, Director of Field Operations.



According to Mr. Van Horn, “We found many of our existing fire station customers have badly eroded and spalled concrete in dire need of repair. Unfortunately, their options were limited to total removal and replacement, until now. Our new line of products, known as MMa’s (Methyl Methacrylates ) cure in just one hour in temperatures as low as -20 degrees F, create a permanent bond, are easy to maintain, offer optimum aesthetics and are extremely durable.”



“We can prepare, repair and resurface outdoor concrete areas all in one day and return to full scale operations in one hour after completion” continued Mr. Van Horn.



About Engine Bay Floors

The true strength of Engine Bay Floors lies in the expertise of our floor resurfacing installation teams. Using the latest equipment and proven installation techniques, our craftsmen install a masterpiece with every fire house flooring project, by incorporating old-school dedicated work ethic seldom seen within our industry. Our ongoing improvement training programs and mutual aid safety guidelines guarantee our compliance with all Federal, State and Local regulations to undertake and complete any epoxy floor resurfacing project.