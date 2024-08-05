Condit and Burkarth to Speak on Launching a Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2024 --Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences proudly presents "Navigating the Successes and Challenges of Launching the Virginia Nu Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu, Nu Life on the Academic Teeter-Totter" in the upcoming Speaker Series scheduled for August 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET.



Dr. Deirdre Condit and Mr. Steven Burkarth are the chapter sponsors of the Pi Gamma Mu Virginia Nu Chapter at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), which is one of the most successful chapters in Pi Gamma Mu's recent history. Virginia Nu was awarded the 2022-2023 Pi Gamma Mu Award for the Top 10 Chapters for Membership. This speaker series showcases the work of Dr. Condit and Mr. Burkarth in how they launched a successful Pi Gamma Mu chapter to quickly rise to one of the top chapters in membership.



Condit and Berkarth explain, "Hoping to be helpful to others and to learn how to improve ourselves, we plan to first discuss the genesis of bringing Pi Gamma Mu to VCU, our methods of launching the chapter that garnered our initial success in recruiting new members, the subsequent challenges to continuing to bring this great chapter at a large, sprawling R-1 institution that we have encountered since our launch, and conclude with both some lessons learned and questions for the audience to help us move forward this fall."



This lecture is open to all Pi Gamma Mu members and is free of charge. This speaker series will be an important event for chapter sponsors and students eager in creating a successful membership campaign and launching a new chapter. We will also discuss the upcoming 100th Anniversary Celebration Triennial Convention taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania later this year, October 31-November 3, 2024.



A Zoom link will be available on our website on the day of the event.



We hope you will be able to join us!