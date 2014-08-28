Condoms Fail Against Herpes Virus in 20% of Cases; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --“Infected with the genital herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Some studies show that condoms may fail to prevent the transmission of genital herpes (HSV-2, or HSV-1). For example, one study found that “no protective effect for condoms was demonstrated (against HSV-2). The high incidence of HSV-2 infection with its potential for adverse health consequences emphasizes the need for better prevention strategies.” (See Sexually Transmitted Diseases, from 2008) (2) In other words, condoms did not protect these women from being infected by the genital herpes virus.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2, or HSV-1) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC recognizes that condoms are not fool-proof. The organization says on its website that “Consistent and correct use of male latex condoms can reduce (though not eliminate) the risk of STD transmission.” (See the CDC, Last updated July 22, 2014) (4)



It is important to remember that a person can still become infected with genital herpes even when using a condom correctly. This is because areas not covered by the condom may have herpes sores. The virus lives in the dorsal root ganglion (nerve cluster) which supplies the entire “boxer shorts” area, which includes the genital area. (See MedHelp.org, from November 25, 2008) (5)



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



“We therefore recommend that individuals concerned about a genital herpes infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to target the latent HSV.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



