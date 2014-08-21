Condoms Mostly Ineffective Against HPV Infection

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that condoms only partially protect against an HPV infection. According to Dr. Myriam Nadia Amimi, M.D. “Although a properly applied condom would cover the parts of the penis where HPV infection has been demonstrated to occur, HPV infections have also been detected in sites not covered by a condom, such as the base of the penis, scrotum, groin, and anus. Contamination of the external side of the condom may occur from contact with the vulva, an area where HPV infection may also be detected. Moreover, penile-vaginal intercourse is not necessary for HPV transmission; HPV can be transmitted via skin-to-skin as well as oral-genital contact.” (1) Dr. Amimi is an obstetrician/gynecologist (OBGYN) at the Sault Area Hospitals in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada. The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with HPV take a natural, safe and effective, HPV remedy that is backed by clinical studies. Two such remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to WebMD, “infection with the HPV virus is common and infects at least 50% of all people who have sex at some time in their lives. Often, people don’t have any symptoms and the HPV infection goes away on its own.” (3) However, some types of HPV can lead to cervical cancer or cancer of the anus or penis.



Further, the CDC states that “you can get HPV by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the virus. It is most commonly spread during vaginal or anal sex. HPV can be passed even when an infected person has no signs or symptoms. Anyone who is sexually active can get HPV, even if you have had sex with only one person. You also can develop symptoms years after you have sex with someone who is infected making it hard to know when you first became infected.” (4)



What Treatments are Available that Target HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



“We believe that individuals concerned about HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural products was tested in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines and was shown to be safe and effective.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The CBCD therefore recommends that individuals infected with the HPV virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. Learn about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



References:



(1) Fung-Kee-Fung, M., Amimi, M., Howlett, R. Innes, M. CancerCare – Frequently Asked Questions on Cervical Dysplasia and Human Papillomavirus – A Reference Guide for Clinicians. Published 2007.



(2) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(3) WebMD – Information About the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Last Reviewed February 16, 2012.



(4) CDC – Genital Herpes – CDC Fact Sheet. Last updated on July 1, 2014.