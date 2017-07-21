Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $1 Billion by 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --A research study titled, "Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market by Application - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the cone beam computed tomography market is projected to be around $1 billion by 2025.



Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is imaging technique used for clinical assessment of dental patients. It is special type of x-ray machines used fordental and facial x-rays. CBCT uses special type of technology to generate 3D images of dental structures and facial bones. 3D images obtained helps dentist to plan precise treatment accordingly. Dental problems are one of the most common issues faced by large number of people worldwide. Dental problems are any issues related to teeth or gums that can affect oral health of an individual. Periodontal diseases, mouth sores, and tooth erosion are some of the common dental problems faced by large number of individuals. High prevalence of dental problems worldwide can be attributed to number of factors such as unhealthy diet, and high consumption of alcohol and tobacco. Hence, rising number of incidences of dental disorders will demand more advance technologies to detect and treat these disorders and related conditions.



Dental implants segment dominated the global cone beam tomography market in 2016. This can be attributed to a wide range of applications of CBCT in dental imaging procedures for generating 3D images of alveolar bone and adjacent structure, to determine relative location of teeth and assessment of endodontic pathology for designing dental implants and post-procedure monitoring. Oral surgery is second leading application segment, owing to CBCT ability to visualize patient's anatomy before carrying surgery which allows planning the treatment precisely. Orthodontics segment is poised to witness high growth during forecast period, due to technological advancements in oral imaging and maxillofacial.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe. According to study published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2015, geriatric population is expected to reach around 2.1 billion by 2050. Such a high prevalence of elderly population will be a key factor contributing to the CBCT market. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to high patient population, rise in elderly population, and increase awareness about oral health with growing disposable income of people.



Major players in the market are Sirona Dental Systems, Cefla Group, Carestream Health, QR s.r.l., VATECH Global Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Planmeca OY, and Prexion, Inc.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Dental implants segment dominated the global market in 2016, due to increased utilization of CBCT in designing dental implants and post procedure monitoring.



-Orthodontics segment is poised to witness high growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements in maxillofacial and oral imaging.



-U.S. accounted for the largest share of North America market in 2016, due to rise in geriatric population and high adoption rate of highly advanced medical devices.



-Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to large number of people suffering from dental disorders and increasing geriatric population.



-Emerging economies such as India and China will offer profitable opportunities for the overall growth of the market owing to large population base requiring dental treatments.



Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market is Segmentation as follows –



By Application:



-Orthodontics

-Oral Surgery

-Endodontic

-Dental Implants

-General Dental Surgery



By Region:



- North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



- Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



- Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



- Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



