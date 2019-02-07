Cone Health Transforms tele-ICU with Univago HE and Epic

Eatontown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2019 --At Cone Health, a tele-ICU is more than a way to remotely manage patients. Cone Health's tele-ICU, called eLink, reduces mortality, shortens time in the ICU and even lowers progression to septic shock. The newest version of eLink lets Cone Health customize new and existing workflows. It now uses Yorktel's Univago HE as its video platform.



Yorktel, a leading global provider of health care communications and managed service solutions, announced completion of the integration of two-way audio and video communications launched directly from Epic. The solution has been integrated into Cone Health's virtual care service and is now operational. Cone Health, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the region's largest and most comprehensive health networks. It has more than 100 locations, including six hospitals, three ambulatory care centers, three outpatient surgery centers, three urgent care centers, a retirement community, more than 100 physician practice sites and multiple centers of excellence. Cone Health's virtual care service, eLink, has been serving patients for 12 years. It was the first tele-ICU in North Carolina.



"The collaboration with Yorktel Univago HE and Cone Health to deliver comprehensive virtual care is a great example of our commitment to excellence and delivering exceptional care to our patients," commented Teri Wyatt, RN, MBA, NE-BC, nursing director of eLink. "An example of that is the ability to invite doctors or even family into a live video call simply by sending a text message."



"This is just the beginning of our health care innovation strategy for Univago HE, and we're very honored to have been chosen to partner with Cone Health to deliver the next level of virtual care," commented Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel. "Our mission at Yorktel is to bring people together by making the virtual communication and collaboration experience simple and seamless. We look forward to working with Cone Health to virtually connect patients with their health care providers, clinicians and families through the powerful eLink platform."



eLink supports over 1,000 calls per week providing expanded care for critically ill patients in five different locations in the Cone Health network. Some of the benefits of the new integration with Univago HE include:



- Seamless video communications launched from within Epic for optimized clinician workflow.

- High-quality video/audio, including night vision.

- Simple and intuitive clinician controls of camera and audio to enhance virtual interaction.

- High availability and reliability of the video platform and in-room equipment.

- Flexibility to add other clinicians, care team members and/or family members to video sessions on an ad hoc basis.



February 12 to 14, Yorktel will be exhibiting at HIMSS in Orlando, Florida. Representatives from Cone Health will present each morning at 10:30 in Yorktel's booth (#1973) and discuss the integration and deployment of eLink with Univago HE and Epic. The Cone Health team will be available to answer questions about their solution. To learn more about the presentation and to register for a personal briefing, click here.



About Yorktel

Yorktel (http://www.yorktel.com) is a leading global provider of cloud and managed services for health care, large enterprise, and federal government customers. Founded in 1985 and with offices throughout the US and EMEA, Yorktel enables customers to successfully integrate secure and reliable video into their health care operations – from telemedicine and organizational collaboration to consulting and managed services. Yorktel designs, integrates and manages health care system-wide video communications solutions. For more information, visit Yorktel online at http://www.yorktel.com or email learnmore@yorktel.com. Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp.



About Cone Health

Cone Health is committed to being a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Women's Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 12,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.