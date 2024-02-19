ConectUS Announces Major Partnership with Team Texas Racing School

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2024 --ConectUS Wireless, the Cell Tower Technology (CTT) expert and Verizon Platinum Partner, is delighted to announce a major initiative with Team Texas, David Starr's famous NASCAR racing school headquartered in Texas Motor Speedway.



Over the last few years, ConectUS has been sponsoring David Starr in both Cup Series and NASCAR Saturday races. We've featured the ConectUS Car in promotional activities not only online, but also at in-person events such as expos and conferences. For example, the ConectUS Car featured prominently in 2023's Channel Partners Expo.



Says John Scully, President and General Manager of ConectUS, "The ConectUS Car has come to be synonymous with the ConectUS brand. People recognize our NASCAR, our pit shirts, and, of course, David himself. David's warm generosity of spirit and servant leadership mirrors our ethos of ethical behavior, making David our perfect spokesman."



Kim Starr, President and Owner of Team Texas Racing, adds, "We've been very happy to have partnered with ConectUS and over time our relationship of trust has brought us closer and closer. Now is the perfect time for us to formalize that partnership."



Rick Stapp is the ConectUS Executive Vice President of Technology and Marketing: "We see so many synergies here. Our channel partners and their customers are interested in the use of cutting-edge technologies, not only in the business environment but also in sports. Our audiences are fascinated by David's descriptions of how NASCAR technologies work together to provide top performance with driver safety."



The increased visibility for Team Texas has led to a doubling of the number of School driving days. On driving days, novice drivers receive classroom instructions on how to drive a NASCAR safely. Then, under the guidance of an instructor, they get to drive a real NASCAR at speeds of up to 150 mph. Driving days are open to the public by appointment; and to corporations who wish to give their staff or customers their most exciting day out ever.



About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network. In addition to tablets and smartphones, our channel offers broadband internet, business continuity services, video conferencing, a feature-rich office phone system, vehicle logistics and tracking, and much more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



About Team Texas

Want to be a NASCAR driver for the day? Want to bring your corporate clients or staff for their most exciting day out ever? Headquartered in Texas Motor Speedway, close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Team Texas provides the opportunity to experience driving or being driven inside a NASCAR around the Speedway track at up to 150 mph. Drivers receive classroom training and are assigned a personal instructor if they will be driving the NASCAR themselves. Ten to 12 cars are allowed on the Speedway during each session and faster students are allowed to pass slower ones. These events are public or specially arranged for corporate groups.



