ConectUS Announces Winners Circle Video Series

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2023 --ConectUS Wireless, a Technology Services Agency and Verizon Platinum Partner is pleased to announce the establishment of a new flagship video series, Winners Circle, that features guest contributors from relevant industries and sports.



ConectUS Wireless has firmly established The Horn as the flagship video series for channel partners and agents across the U.S. who support the wireless network marketplace for SMBs and enterprise customers. Other established video series on ConectUS.com and MyConectUS.com include TECH TALKS, Partner News – LIVE, Did You Know?, and News Flash!



Over the last few years, ConectUS has been sponsoring NASCAR drivers in Cup Series and NASCAR Saturday races. Indeed, last week we sponsored J.J. Yeley's NASCAR at Las Vegas Superspeedway. We've also featured the ConectUS Car in promotional activities not only online, but also at in-person events such as expos and conferences. For example, the ConectUS Car featured prominently at this year's Channel Partners Conference. Thus, the ConectUS Car has come to be synonymous with the ConectUS Wireless brand.



ConectUS' video output now includes many topics not related to wireless networks so we've decided to sunset "The Horn" title and launch "Winners Circle" to include all topics from technology to sports to human interest stories.



Winners Circle will be anchored by Neil Farquharson and will feature guest contributors from relevant industries and sports. Neil will be supported by the ConectUS content teams including Rick James Stapp, Karen Nguyen, and Noah Weber.



About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



About ConectUS Racing

ConectUS Racing offers sponsorship opportunities for businesses, big and small. We give organizations the chance to have their logo or promotional message on a NASCAR. We can also arrange for guests to be seated right next to the action on race day. Our sponsored drivers build lasting relationships with their business sponsors. They make sure that business people and whoever accompanies them to the track on race day have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The impact of these opportunities lasts much longer than just race day.



