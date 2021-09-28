ConectUS Launches New Public Website

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --The new website while still accessible without subscription is now packed with more content than ever before. The new, cleaner look is easy to navigate, with menus appearing on every page, and a search function to find industry-related articles easily.



Our library of hundreds of sales training and telecom articles now includes articles, blogs, and videos featuring NASCAR racing driver David Starr. ConectUS Wireless is delighted to be sponsoring David Starr in the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for October 17 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race is due to be broadcast live on NBC. In the runup to the 17th, David has kindly written some blogs exclusively for ConectUS and has been our guest on several episodes of our popular video magazine, The Horn. Normally The Horn is accessible only to our partners. However, for this exciting event, we're making these episodes available to all NASCAR fans.



"I am personally delighted with the look and feel of our new public website and have already received favorable reviews from several of our partners. Rick Stapp and his team delivered the website as specified and on time – just as our ConectUS team supports our partners every day," said ConectUS President, John Scully.



Also included in our new website are upcoming industry activities. Including our participation in Channel Partners Conference & Expo next month. Not only will ConectUS have meeting rooms on the expo floor and in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, but also a technical presentation at the Conference. "We are thrilled that Verizon's Erik Varney, a 25-year industry veteran, will be presenting with our own Neil Farquharson on the topic of how Fifth Generation Mobility will be a major game-changer for businesses of all sizes," said John Scully.



About ConectUS

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to the customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive business agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.