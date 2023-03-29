ConectUS Wireless Adds New Channel Manager

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2023 --ConectUS Wireless, a Technology Services Agency, and Verizon Platinum Partner are pleased to announce the appointment of Phillip Baer as a Regional Channel Manager.



Mr. Baer cut his teeth in the wireless indirect channel space working for Verizon. He was immediately noticed for his ability to understand the business models and needs of SMBs and smaller enterprise businesses. He is adept at identifying ways for businesses to streamline their processes and reduce recurring costs through the adoption of new technologies.



Phillip was hired by ConectUS Wireless in 2021 and has been using these skills to assist our agents in identifying opportunities to sell value-adding solutions to their business clients; including broadband wireless access solutions and POTS replacement technologies. His operational and sales experience helps him link multiple business processes together. Thus, allowing a comprehensive understanding of all elements of the sales process impacting our agents. This has positioned him well to be a very effective regional channel manager.



Based in Florida, Phillip is married with one child and another on the way. In his free time, he loves to go on adventures with his family, see the sights of Florida, and visit with extended family. He also enjoys having cookouts on his pellet grill and participating in martial arts.



About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's places of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.