ConectUS Wireless Announces "ConectUS Cares"

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2022 --ConectUS Wireless, a Technology Services Agency, and Verizon Platinum Partner, is pleased to announce support for two charities that focus on the wellbeing of children across our communities in the U.S.: Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.; and the Dallas branch of the National Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Organization, also known as CASA.



ConectUS will support both new initiatives under the banner of ConectUS Cares.



Both of these supported organizations make a significant difference in the communities they serve.



Children's National Hospital is a nationally recognized, pediatric, acute-care children's hospital located in Washington, D.C. Ranked fifth in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's National Hospital cares for children not only within our community but also from across the world.



National Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children work to serve and protect children who are in protective custody to help restore their childhood. Volunteer advocates help remove barriers so that the children under their care can reach their fullest potential. CASA remains committed to strengthening its benefit to children and their families.



ConectUS Wireless is proud to participate in the work of these charitable organizations.



About ConectUS

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area.



Today, ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



Follow ConectUS at facebook.com/1conectus, instagram.com/conectuswireless, twitter.com/MyConectUS and linkedin.com/ConectUS



Download the MyConectUS App at Google Play or App Store



For more information or to find out how to get involved, contact us at info@conectus.com.