ConectUS Wireless Announces Joint Sponsorship of J.J. Yeley in NASCAR Cup Series, with ChannelVision

ConectUS Wireless, a Verizon principal business agent, is pleased to announce its joint sponsorship of J.J. Yeley in the NASCAR Cup Series race on October 15, 2023.



This year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, we are delighted to welcome ChannelVision as our primary co-sponsor. A major publisher of technology news – print, digital, video, and expos – ChannelVision is the perfect complement for ConectUS.



In his over 20 years of professional racing, J.J. Yeley has driven in many disparate types of competition. He has driven IndyCar, the NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America), and several others. In 2003, while participating in USAC's top divisions, he achieved the "Triple Crown" in a single season.



J.J. is having a great 2023 Cup Series season, having been among the top 16 finishers several times. On Sunday, October 15, J.J. will again be driving the number 51 Ford Mustang, serviced by Rick Ware Racing, based in Concord, North Carolina.



The South Point 400 will be broadcast on NBC at 2:30 ET. So, mark your calendars.



About ConectUS Racing

ConectUS Racing offers sponsorship opportunities for businesses big and small. We give organizations the chance to have their logo or promotional message on a NASCAR. We can also arrange for guests to be seated right next to the action on race day. Our sponsored drivers build lasting relationships with their business sponsors. They make sure that business people and whoever accompanies them to the track on race day have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The impact of these opportunities lasts much longer than just race day.



About ChannelVision

ChannelVision is a B2B bi-monthly print magazine and digital content properties read and followed by indirect channel partners selling all manner of communications, network, and managed services — both on-premises and in the cloud. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to market to experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business and enterprise spaces. ChannelVision's CVx Expo attracts an audience of technology brokers, agents, MSPs, telecom and IT resellers, as well as channel managers and executives from leading vendors and service providers for three days of educational sessions, a schedule of social networking opportunities and a trade show floor featuring the latest industry products and services.



Learn more about CVx Exo at cvxexpo.com.



About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



