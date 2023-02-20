ConectUS Wireless Wins Prestigious Award

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2023 --ConectUS Wireless, a Technology Services Agency and Verizon Platinum Partner, is the proud winner of the 2022 Verizon Partner Network Customer Business Impact Award.



ConectUS wanted to further "rev up" their already exploding sales of Business Internet by partnering with NASCAR drivers. What better way to further energize and excite business customers than to combine the lightning-fast technology of the 5G Business Internet Gateway with the thrill of NASCAR? NASCAR is the place where technology and sports overlap.



ConectUS teamed up with NASCAR drivers David Starr and J.J. Yeley during the 2022 NASCAR season to promote Verizon's 5G Business Internet Gateway. Guests and partners of ConectUS used the Gateway at multiple indoor and outdoor locations. This enabled business customers and their guests to experience the speed of the Gateway without any interruption, no matter their location.



ConectUS also continues to utilize the 5G Business Internet Gateway to power their socialized content. From uploading blogs and VoDs (videos-on-demand) to broadcasting live webcasts through BlueJeans, ConectUS continues to demonstrate the power of the Gateway. Hence proving that Verizon solutions work seamlessly right out of the box.



ABOUT ConectUS

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Program offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, BlueJeans, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's places of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



