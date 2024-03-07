ConectUS Wireless Wins Prestigious Award for Innovation

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2024 --Frisco, Texas – ConectUS Wireless, the Cell Tower Technology (CTT) expert, is delighted to receive the 2023 Partner Innovation Award from Verizon.



Speaking on February 29, Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business said, "The work they do is driving innovation every day, and we're proud to collaborate with the smartest minds in the industry and use this platform to celebrate their work."



Responding to this accolade, John Scully, President and General Manager of ConectUS, said, "I am constantly blown away by the expertise, commitment and passion demonstrated by every member of the ConectUS family. Our partners and agents are constantly telling me how much they appreciate the dedication and personal attention they receive from ConectUS. They especially reference our commitment to answering every phone call during business hours."



Verizon's decision to pick ConectUS out of a crowded field was based on the ConectUS team's innovative way of educating SMBs and enterprise customers about the advantages of connecting broadband internet services wirelessly via cell towers. By utilizing Wireless Business Internet and Cell Tower Technology (CTT), businesses avoid the delays associated with trenching, hanging wires above ground and truck rolls. Indeed, services can be up and running within hours rather than weeks.



Instead of only talking to SMBs and enterprise customers about the advantages of CTT, ConectUS took a Verizon Business Internet Gateway to multiple events across the U.S., both indoors and outdoors. Then, only moments after plugging the Gateway into a standard 110v outlet, the team would webcast in real-time in seamless, uninterrupted, high definition.



New customers appreciated seeing these real-life use cases rather than reading about them in brochures. Hence the step increase in sales of the Verizon Business Internet Gateway (FWA) and CTT.



About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network. In addition to tablets and smartphones, our channel offers broadband internet, business continuity services, video conferencing, a feature-rich office phone system, vehicle logistics and tracking, and much more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



Follow ConectUS Wireless: ConectUS.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.